Leicester City Women v Manchester City Women

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 33Leitzig
- 4Bott
- 15Howard
- 22PlumptreBooked at 52mins
- 2Nevin
- 3Tierney
- 6Eaton-Collins
- 16Jones
- 10Whelan
- 20Goodwin
- 21Cain
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 8Pike
- 13Simon
- 14Green
- 23Purfield
- 28Levell
- 32Baker
- 34Smith
Man City Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Roebuck
- 2Casparij
- 6Houghton
- 5Greenwood
- 4Aleixandri
- 25Hasegawa
- 12Angeldahl
- 9Kelly
- 10CastellanosSubstituted forCoombsat 45'minutes
- 11Hemp
- 21Shaw
Substitutes
- 7Coombs
- 8Fowler
- 13Raso
- 15Ouahabi
- 22MacIver
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away14
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Laura Coombs with a cross.
Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).
Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Courtney Nevin.
Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Janina Leitzig.
Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).
Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Janina Leitzig.
Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Coombs.
Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).