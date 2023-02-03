Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women1

Leicester City Women v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Leitzig
  • 4Bott
  • 15Howard
  • 22PlumptreBooked at 52mins
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Tierney
  • 6Eaton-Collins
  • 16Jones
  • 10Whelan
  • 20Goodwin
  • 21Cain

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 8Pike
  • 13Simon
  • 14Green
  • 23Purfield
  • 28Levell
  • 32Baker
  • 34Smith

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 2Casparij
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 10CastellanosSubstituted forCoombsat 45'minutes
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 8Fowler
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 22MacIver
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home2
Away24
Shots on Target
Home1
Away14
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Manchester City Women 1. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Laura Coombs with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sam Tierney (Leicester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Catherine Bott (Leicester City Women).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Courtney Nevin.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Janina Leitzig.

  12. Booking

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alex Greenwood (Manchester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Hannah Cain (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Janina Leitzig.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Khadija Shaw (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Laura Coombs.

  19. Post update

    Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women119113162528
2Chelsea Women119113292328
3Man City Women1282224111326
4Arsenal Women108112662025
5Everton Women116051612418
6Aston Villa Women125251621-517
7West Ham Women125071522-715
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261122-118
10Brighton Women102261132-218
11Reading Women122191427-137
12Leicester City Women111010526-213
View full The FA Women's Super League table

