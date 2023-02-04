Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women1Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0

Aston Villa Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Aston Villa Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 12Staniforth
  • 88Nobbs
  • 10Dali
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 20Hanson

Substitutes

  • 6Corsie
  • 9Gielnik
  • 13Draper
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 35Mullett
  • 36Shaw

Brighton Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Fox
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 13Stott
  • 21Morse
  • 22Robinson
  • 18Carter
  • 8Connolly
  • 10Olme
  • 15Green
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 3Pattinson
  • 4Visalli
  • 7Sarri
  • 12Bance
  • 14Park
  • 16Kullberg
  • 20Williams
  • 23Jarvis
  • 25Williams
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  5. Post update

    Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  8. Post update

    Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jorja Fox (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Megan Connolly with a cross following a set piece situation.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).

  11. Post update

    Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Rebekah Stott.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Rebekah Stott (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).

  17. Goal!

    Own Goal by Kayleigh Green, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Aston Villa Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Rebekah Stott.

  19. Post update

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rebekah Stott (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Top Stories