Aston Villa Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 12Staniforth
- 88Nobbs
- 10Dali
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 6Corsie
- 9Gielnik
- 13Draper
- 19Blindkilde
- 31Littlejohn
- 35Mullett
- 36Shaw
Brighton Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walsh
- 2Fox
- 5Bergsvand
- 13Stott
- 21Morse
- 22Robinson
- 18Carter
- 8Connolly
- 10Olme
- 15Green
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 3Pattinson
- 4Visalli
- 7Sarri
- 12Bance
- 14Park
- 16Kullberg
- 20Williams
- 23Jarvis
- 25Williams
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mayumi Pacheco (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Post update
Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Post update
Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jorja Fox (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Megan Connolly with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Lee Geum-Min (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Rebekah Stott.
Post update
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Kenza Dali tries a through ball, but Alisha Lehmann is caught offside.
Post update
Rebekah Stott (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Goal!
Own Goal by Kayleigh Green, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Aston Villa Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Rebekah Stott.
Post update
Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rebekah Stott (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).