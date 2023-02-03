Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Swedish defender Pontus Jansson (right) has made just one Brentford appearance since 1 October

TEAM NEWS

Brentford hope to welcome back captain Pontus Jansson following his ongoing struggles with a hamstring injury.

Midfielders Shandon Baptiste and Frank Onyeka have returned to training after respective groin and thigh problems.

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is out after pulling his hamstring during the midweek defeat by Newcastle.

Moussa Djenepo is pushing for a recall after a spell out with concussion, while new signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu are available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Southampton have improved a lot recently and gave Newcastle a decent game in the Carabao Cup in midweek, but they have now lost three out of their past four games in all competitions.

Brentford have not lost in the league since 23 October and they are particularly strong at home - I definitely fancy them to win this one, although I do think Saints will score.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are seeking back-to-back league wins against Southampton for the first time since March 1959.

Saints have only won one of their past eight away games against Brentford, drawing three and losing four.

Brentford

Brentford have gone eight Premier League matches without defeat, winning four and drawing four. It's their longest unbeaten top-flight run for 87 years.

The Bees are vying to earn three successive top-flight home victories for the first time since 1939.

Their shot conversion rate of 15.8% is the highest of any side in the division this season.

However, Thomas Frank's side failed to register a single effort on target in their previous Premier League outing at Leeds.

Ivan Toney has scored eight times in his last eight home appearances in all competitions.

Southampton

Southampton have registered two wins in their past three away games in all competitions.

The Saints have won three league fixtures on the road this term, two more than they've mustered at St. Mary's.

The south coast club have conceded 50 goals in their past 26 Premier League matches, keeping just one clean sheet.

Nathan Jones is yet to beat Thomas Frank's Brentford, taking just one point from four previous league meetings while in charge of Luton Town and Stoke City.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has attempted the most shots (28) and had the joint-most on target (8) of all Premier League players yet to score this season.

