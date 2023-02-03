TEAM NEWS
Brighton will be without World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is suspended for accumulating five yellow cards.
Head coach Roberto De Zerbi must decide whether to recall want-away Moises Caicedo now that the transfer window has closed.
Bournemouth could give debuts to some of their January signings.
However, Dominic Solanke is nursing a knee injury and Marcus Tavernier is also unlikely to be ready to return.
The winger has not played since the World Cup break due to a hamstring problem.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
Bournemouth signed a few players in January and I already like the look of Dango Ouattara, who set up a goal on his debut for the Cherries when they drew with Nottingham Forest last time out.
It looks like they are going to have a go at staying up but whether that works out or not will depend on how quickly those new faces gel.
I don't see them getting anything here, for starters, because of how good we know Brighton are. I love watching them under Roberto de Zerbi and I can only see a Seagulls victory here.
Prediction: 3-0
Sutton's full predictions v DJ Schak
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Bournemouth have lost just one of the past 12 league meetings (W7, D4).
- The Cherries have won two of their last four league away fixtures versus Brighton (D1, L1).
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Brighton could go four league games unbeaten for the first time since the opening four matches of the season.
- Roberto De Zerbi's side have 31 points, their highest tally at the halfway point of a Premier League season. Their total of 37 goals is 15 more than their previous best at this stage.
- The Seagulls have scored 26 goals in 13 Premier League games under De Zerbi, with only top two sides Arsenal and Manchester City being more prolific during that period.
- Brighton are the only team to have scored multiple goals in all of their Premier League fixtures since the end of the World Cup.
- Evan Ferguson has scored three goals and had two assists in just 198 minutes of Premier League action this season.
- Kaoru Mitoma has scored six goals in his last 10 Brighton appearances in all competitions.
Bournemouth
- Bournemouth could lose a sixth consecutive away game in the league; they failed to scored in four of those defeats.
- They have the worst away record in the top flight, earning five points and conceding a division-high 31 goals.
- The Cherries are the only side in the Premier League yet to keep a clean sheet away from home this season. They have conceded in each of their last 20 Premier League away games.
- Bournemouth have won just one of their last 11 league matches (D2, L8).
- They have failed to score in 11 of their 20 league fixtures, more than any other top-flight side in 2022-23.
- Bournemouth have faced a joint league-high six penalties in this season's Premier League (along with Brighton), and are one of just two sides yet to be awarded one.
