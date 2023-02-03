Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Moises Caicedo is back in training with Brighton despite asking to leave the club during the transfer window

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will be without World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is suspended for accumulating five yellow cards.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi must decide whether to recall want-away Moises Caicedo now that the transfer window has closed.

Bournemouth could give debuts to some of their January signings.

However, Dominic Solanke is nursing a knee injury and Marcus Tavernier is also unlikely to be ready to return.

The winger has not played since the World Cup break due to a hamstring problem.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth signed a few players in January and I already like the look of Dango Ouattara, who set up a goal on his debut for the Cherries when they drew with Nottingham Forest last time out.

It looks like they are going to have a go at staying up but whether that works out or not will depend on how quickly those new faces gel.

I don't see them getting anything here, for starters, because of how good we know Brighton are. I love watching them under Roberto de Zerbi and I can only see a Seagulls victory here.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have lost just one of the past 12 league meetings (W7, D4).

The Cherries have won two of their last four league away fixtures versus Brighton (D1, L1).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could go four league games unbeaten for the first time since the opening four matches of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have 31 points, their highest tally at the halfway point of a Premier League season. Their total of 37 goals is 15 more than their previous best at this stage.

The Seagulls have scored 26 goals in 13 Premier League games under De Zerbi, with only top two sides Arsenal and Manchester City being more prolific during that period.

Brighton are the only team to have scored multiple goals in all of their Premier League fixtures since the end of the World Cup.

Evan Ferguson has scored three goals and had two assists in just 198 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Kaoru Mitoma has scored six goals in his last 10 Brighton appearances in all competitions.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth could lose a sixth consecutive away game in the league; they failed to scored in four of those defeats.

They have the worst away record in the top flight, earning five points and conceding a division-high 31 goals.

The Cherries are the only side in the Premier League yet to keep a clean sheet away from home this season. They have conceded in each of their last 20 Premier League away games.

Bournemouth have won just one of their last 11 league matches (D2, L8).

They have failed to score in 11 of their 20 league fixtures, more than any other top-flight side in 2022-23.

Bournemouth have faced a joint league-high six penalties in this season's Premier League (along with Brighton), and are one of just two sides yet to be awarded one.

