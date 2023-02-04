Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town

OldhamOldham Athletic15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Norman
- 2Clarke
- 4Hogan
- 26Kitching
- 44Yarney
- 14Sheron
- 16Shelton
- 36Chapman
- 18Tollitt
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 45Nuttall
Substitutes
- 13Hudson
- 17Rooney
- 25Reid
- 27Abraham
- 42Clarke
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 27Senior
- 2Golden
- 20Gilmour
- 3Senior
- 6Stott
- 16Keane
- 21Alli
- 5Debrah
- 9Dieseruvwe
Substitutes
- 14Hunter
- 15Clarke
- 22Arthur
- 26White
- Referee:
- Dean Watson
Match report to follow.
