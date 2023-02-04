Close menu
National League
OldhamOldham Athletic15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Boundary Park, England

Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Hogan
  • 26Kitching
  • 44Yarney
  • 14Sheron
  • 16Shelton
  • 36Chapman
  • 18Tollitt
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 45Nuttall

Substitutes

  • 13Hudson
  • 17Rooney
  • 25Reid
  • 27Abraham
  • 42Clarke

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 27Senior
  • 2Golden
  • 20Gilmour
  • 3Senior
  • 6Stott
  • 16Keane
  • 21Alli
  • 5Debrah
  • 9Dieseruvwe

Substitutes

  • 14Hunter
  • 15Clarke
  • 22Arthur
  • 26White
Referee:
Dean Watson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County29208172264668
2Wrexham27205270234765
3Woking27165648262253
4Chesterfield25164550302052
5Barnet27155752421050
6Bromley28101084136540
7Boreham Wood2610973125639
8Dag & Red2611694041-139
9Southend26108834241038
10Eastleigh28115123536-138
11Wealdstone2710893338-538
12Solihull Moors27106114138336
13Altrincham2899104050-1036
14Aldershot30104164049-934
15York2888123334-132
16Maidenhead United2895143141-1032
17Halifax2795132434-1032
18Yeovil2761382326-331
19Dorking2886144467-2330
20Oldham2677123341-828
21Torquay2868143150-1926
22Gateshead27510123345-1225
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3056193366-3321
View full National League table

