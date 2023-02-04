Solihull Moors v Gateshead

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00GatesheadGateshead
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Clarke
- 3Coker
- 11Barnett
- 4Davis
- 5Howe
- 7Sbarra
- 18Whelan
- 9Dallas
- 17Donawa
- 27Beck
Substitutes
- 8Maycock
- 10Osborne
- 14Kelly
- 15Roberts
- 19Cybulski
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marschall
- 2Tinkler
- 6Storey
- 42Conteh
- 14Forbes
- 3Pye
- 5Richardson
- 10Olley
- 12Ward
- 15Martin
- 11Campbell
Substitutes
- 19Harris
- 31Montgomery
- 32Magnay
- Referee:
- Jamie O'Connor
Match report to follow.
