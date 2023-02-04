Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00GatesheadGateshead
Venue: ARMCO Arena, England

Solihull Moors v Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 11Barnett
  • 4Davis
  • 5Howe
  • 7Sbarra
  • 18Whelan
  • 9Dallas
  • 17Donawa
  • 27Beck

Substitutes

  • 8Maycock
  • 10Osborne
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Roberts
  • 19Cybulski

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marschall
  • 2Tinkler
  • 6Storey
  • 42Conteh
  • 14Forbes
  • 3Pye
  • 5Richardson
  • 10Olley
  • 12Ward
  • 15Martin
  • 11Campbell

Substitutes

  • 19Harris
  • 31Montgomery
  • 32Magnay
Referee:
Jamie O'Connor

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County29208172264668
2Wrexham27205270234765
3Woking27165648262253
4Chesterfield25164550302052
5Barnet27155752421050
6Bromley28101084136540
7Boreham Wood2610973125639
8Dag & Red2611694041-139
9Southend26108834241038
10Eastleigh28115123536-138
11Wealdstone2710893338-538
12Solihull Moors27106114138336
13Altrincham2899104050-1036
14Aldershot30104164049-934
15York2888123334-132
16Maidenhead United2895143141-1032
17Halifax2795132434-1032
18Yeovil2761382326-331
19Dorking2886144467-2330
20Oldham2677123341-828
21Torquay2868143150-1926
22Gateshead27510123345-1225
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3056193366-3321
View full National League table

