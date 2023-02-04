Wealdstone v Dagenham & Redbridge

WealdstoneWealdstone15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Howes
- 2Cook
- 4Charles
- 14Obiero
- 9Olomola
- 5Freckleton
- 10Andrews
- 18Dyer
- 21Ilunga
- 22Kretzschmar
- 24Barker
Substitutes
- 6Barrett
- 7Allarakhia
- 8Ferguson
- 17Hutchinson
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 19Ling
- 21Longe-King
- 8Sagaf
- 3Johnson
- 5Onariase
- 4Rance
- 12Robinson
- 24Morias
- 9McCallum
- 11Weston
Substitutes
- 6Mussa
- 10Balanta
- 23Ibie
- 36Bird
- 42Taylor
- Referee:
- James Durkin
Match report to follow.
