National League
WealdstoneWealdstone15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Venue: Ruislip Manor Sports & Social Club, England

Wealdstone v Dagenham & Redbridge

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 4Charles
  • 14Obiero
  • 9Olomola
  • 5Freckleton
  • 10Andrews
  • 18Dyer
  • 21Ilunga
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 24Barker

Substitutes

  • 6Barrett
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 8Ferguson
  • 17Hutchinson

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 19Ling
  • 21Longe-King
  • 8Sagaf
  • 3Johnson
  • 5Onariase
  • 4Rance
  • 12Robinson
  • 24Morias
  • 9McCallum
  • 11Weston

Substitutes

  • 6Mussa
  • 10Balanta
  • 23Ibie
  • 36Bird
  • 42Taylor
Referee:
James Durkin

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County29208172264668
2Wrexham27205270234765
3Woking27165648262253
4Chesterfield25164550302052
5Barnet27155752421050
6Bromley28101084136540
7Boreham Wood2610973125639
8Dag & Red2611694041-139
9Southend26108834241038
10Eastleigh28115123536-138
11Wealdstone2710893338-538
12Solihull Moors27106114138336
13Altrincham2899104050-1036
14Aldershot30104164049-934
15York2888123334-132
16Maidenhead United2895143141-1032
17Halifax2795132434-1032
18Yeovil2761382326-331
19Dorking2886144467-2330
20Oldham2677123341-828
21Torquay2868143150-1926
22Gateshead27510123345-1225
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3056193366-3321
View full National League table

