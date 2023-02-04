Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Plainmoor, England

Torquay United v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 4Lapslie
  • 7Hanson
  • 15Wyatt
  • 10Fadahunsi
  • 9Jarvis
  • 11Evans
  • 16Donnellan
  • 19Lawrence
  • 21Moxey
  • 27De Silva

Substitutes

  • 2Crowe
  • 6Marshall
  • 12Mensah
  • 22Lovett

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 15Baldwin
  • 9Langstaff
  • 8Austin
  • 11Nemane
  • 18Palmer
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 23Chicksen
  • 24Bostock

Substitutes

  • 6O'Brien
  • 10Jones
  • 16Bajrami
  • 17Vincent
  • 19Scott

Match report to follow.

Listen on Sounds bannerListen on Sounds footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County29208172264668
2Wrexham27205270234765
3Woking27165648262253
4Chesterfield25164550302052
5Barnet27155752421050
6Bromley28101084136540
7Boreham Wood2610973125639
8Dag & Red2611694041-139
9Southend26108834241038
10Eastleigh28115123536-138
11Wealdstone2710893338-538
12Solihull Moors27106114138336
13Altrincham2899104050-1036
14Aldershot30104164049-934
15York2888123334-132
16Maidenhead United2895143141-1032
17Halifax2795132434-1032
18Yeovil2761382326-331
19Dorking2886144467-2330
20Oldham2677123341-828
21Torquay2868143150-1926
22Gateshead27510123345-1225
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3056193366-3321
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC