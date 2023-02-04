Torquay United v Notts County

TorquayTorquay United15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Line-ups
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Halstead
- 4Lapslie
- 7Hanson
- 15Wyatt
- 10Fadahunsi
- 9Jarvis
- 11Evans
- 16Donnellan
- 19Lawrence
- 21Moxey
- 27De Silva
Substitutes
- 2Crowe
- 6Marshall
- 12Mensah
- 22Lovett
Notts County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Slocombe
- 4Cameron
- 5Rawlinson
- 15Baldwin
- 9Langstaff
- 8Austin
- 11Nemane
- 18Palmer
- 20Rodrigues
- 23Chicksen
- 24Bostock
Substitutes
- 6O'Brien
- 10Jones
- 16Bajrami
- 17Vincent
- 19Scott
Match report to follow.
