National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Venue: Huish Park, England

Yeovil Town v Maidstone United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Williams
  • 32Staunton
  • 7Worthington
  • 39Agbaje
  • 6Richards-Everton
  • 24Cooper
  • 8D'Ath
  • 30Clarke
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 27Oluwabori

Substitutes

  • 9Fisher
  • 11Young
  • 17Johnson
  • 19Wakefield
  • 20Buse

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Barden
  • 5Fowler
  • 8Corne
  • 21Deacon
  • 15Booty
  • 10Barham
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 22Bone
  • 24Jobe
  • 32Lawson
  • 34Cawley

Substitutes

  • Jeche
  • 7Alabi
  • 17Pattison
  • 19Ghandour
  • 30Mersin
Referee:
Adrian Quelch

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County29208172264668
2Wrexham27205270234765
3Woking27165648262253
4Chesterfield25164550302052
5Barnet27155752421050
6Bromley28101084136540
7Boreham Wood2610973125639
8Dag & Red2611694041-139
9Southend26108834241038
10Eastleigh28115123536-138
11Wealdstone2710893338-538
12Solihull Moors27106114138336
13Altrincham2899104050-1036
14Aldershot30104164049-934
15York2888123334-132
16Maidenhead United2895143141-1032
17Halifax2795132434-1032
18Yeovil2761382326-331
19Dorking2886144467-2330
20Oldham2677123341-828
21Torquay2868143150-1926
22Gateshead27510123345-1225
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3056193366-3321
View full National League table

