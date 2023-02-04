Yeovil Town v Maidstone United

YeovilYeovil Town15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 2Williams
- 32Staunton
- 7Worthington
- 39Agbaje
- 6Richards-Everton
- 24Cooper
- 8D'Ath
- 30Clarke
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 27Oluwabori
Substitutes
- 9Fisher
- 11Young
- 17Johnson
- 19Wakefield
- 20Buse
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Barden
- 5Fowler
- 8Corne
- 21Deacon
- 15Booty
- 10Barham
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 22Bone
- 24Jobe
- 32Lawson
- 34Cawley
Substitutes
- Jeche
- 7Alabi
- 17Pattison
- 19Ghandour
- 30Mersin
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
Match report to follow.
