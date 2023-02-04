Queen of the South v FC Edinburgh

Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|21
|13
|7
|1
|33
|12
|21
|46
|2
|Falkirk
|21
|12
|5
|4
|44
|24
|20
|41
|3
|FC Edinburgh
|23
|12
|2
|9
|44
|34
|10
|38
|4
|Airdrieonians
|22
|10
|6
|6
|44
|31
|13
|36
|5
|Alloa
|22
|10
|5
|7
|39
|33
|6
|35
|6
|Montrose
|23
|9
|7
|7
|34
|30
|4
|34
|7
|Queen of Sth
|23
|8
|5
|10
|37
|38
|-1
|29
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|23
|8
|5
|10
|26
|33
|-7
|29
|9
|Clyde
|23
|2
|5
|16
|25
|48
|-23
|11
|10
|Peterhead
|23
|2
|5
|16
|12
|55
|-43
|11