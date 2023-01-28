Close menu
The FA Cup - Fourth Round
WalsallWalsall12:30LeicesterLeicester City
Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium, England

Walsall v Leicester City

From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 5Daniels
  • 24Low
  • 31Willmott
  • 14Comley
  • 16Maddox
  • 3Gordon
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 11Williams
  • 10Knowles

Substitutes

  • 7Riley
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 12Smith
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 18McEntee
  • 21Allen
  • 25Maher
  • 42Songo'o

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Iversen
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Faes
  • 33Thomas
  • 8Tielemans
  • 24Mendy
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 10Maddison
  • 20Daka
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Smithies
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 26Praet
  • 34Brunt
  • 44Braybrooke
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

