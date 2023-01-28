Walsall v Leicester City

WalsallWalsall12:30LeicesterLeicester City
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Evans
- 2White
- 5Daniels
- 24Low
- 31Willmott
- 14Comley
- 16Maddox
- 3Gordon
- 23Hutchinson
- 11Williams
- 10Knowles
Substitutes
- 7Riley
- 9Wilkinson
- 12Smith
- 15James-Taylor
- 18McEntee
- 21Allen
- 25Maher
- 42Songo'o
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Iversen
- 27Castagne
- 18Amartey
- 3Faes
- 33Thomas
- 8Tielemans
- 24Mendy
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 10Maddison
- 20Daka
- 7Barnes
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 11Albrighton
- 12Smithies
- 14Iheanacho
- 16Kristiansen
- 23Vestergaard
- 26Praet
- 34Brunt
- 44Braybrooke
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match report to follow.