The FA Cup - Fourth Round
AccringtonAccrington Stanley12:30LeedsLeeds United
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Savin
  • 5Astley
  • 34Tharme
  • 16Rodgers
  • 14Longelo
  • 8Leigh
  • 6Coyle
  • 4Hamilton
  • 11McConville
  • 7Whalley
  • 20Pressley

Substitutes

  • 1Jensen
  • 17Nolan
  • 21Perritt
  • 22Martin
  • 25Quirk
  • 39Woods
  • 42Adekoya
  • 43Pickles
  • 50Fernandes

Leeds

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Meslier
  • 3Firpo
  • 39Wöber
  • 5Koch
  • 25Kristensen
  • 11Harrison
  • 42Greenwood
  • 8Roca
  • 23Sinisterra
  • 24Rutter
  • 9Bamford

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 7Aaronson
  • 14Llorente
  • 16Perkins
  • 18Gyabi
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Robles
  • 40van den Heuvel
  • 57Snowdon
Referee:
Josh Smith

