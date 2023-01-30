Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

McKennie has scored five goals in 49 league appearances for Juventus

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will fly into Leeds on Monday to complete his move to Elland Road.

It is anticipated McKennie, 24, will sign a loan deal, but that could turn into a permanent transfer.

The USA international has made 15 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.

He will become the club's third signing in the January transfer window following the arrivals of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter.

McKennie had attracted interest from elsewhere in the Premier League but has opted for Leeds, where fellow countrymen Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already play.

He has 41 senior international caps for the United States and started in all four 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar as the national team reached the last 16.

McKennie joined Juventus on loan from German side Schalke in 2020 before his move was made permanent a year later and has made a total of 49 league appearances for the Italian side.

Our coverage of Leeds United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

Everything Leeds - go straight to all the best content