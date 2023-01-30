Weston McKennie: Juventus midfielder flying to Leeds to complete loan move to Elland Road
Last updated on .From the section Leeds United
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will fly into Leeds on Monday to complete his move to Elland Road.
It is anticipated McKennie, 24, will sign a loan deal, but that could turn into a permanent transfer.
The USA international has made 15 Serie A appearances for Juventus this season, scoring one goal and assisting another.
He will become the club's third signing in the January transfer window following the arrivals of Max Wober and Georginio Rutter.
McKennie had attracted interest from elsewhere in the Premier League but has opted for Leeds, where fellow countrymen Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson already play.
He has 41 senior international caps for the United States and started in all four 2022 World Cup matches in Qatar as the national team reached the last 16.
McKennie joined Juventus on loan from German side Schalke in 2020 before his move was made permanent a year later and has made a total of 49 league appearances for the Italian side.
- All the latest Leeds United news, analysis and fan views in one place
- You can now get Leeds news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Podcast: Don't Go To Bed Just Yet - listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds
- Our coverage of Leeds United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Leeds - go straight to all the best content
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment