Curtis Nelson (right) made 121 appearances for Oxford United before joining Cardiff City

Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson has left the club by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old made 127 appearances for the Bluebirds, having joined in June 2019 after leaving Oxford United.

Nelson's departure is the first change made at the club by new manager Sabri Lamouchi, who was appointed on Friday following the departure of Mark Hudson on 14 January.

"We'd like to thank Curtis for his efforts since joining the Bluebirds," said a club statement.

Having made 30 or more appearances in each of his first three seasons with the club, Nelson has struggled to break into the first team this term.

The centre-back has made just nine league appearances under previous managers Steve Morison and Hudson, with three more in cup competitions.

Cardiff City find themselves one place and three points above the Championship's relegation zone, but new boss Lamouchi says he is "excited" by the challenge.

Nelson could now be set for a reunion with ex-Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy, who is understood to be keen to take the defender to Bloomfield Road having taken over as Blackpool manager.