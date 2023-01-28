Wrexham seek alternative funds for Kop development

Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham completed the purchase of their Racecourse Ground home from Glyndwr University in June 2022.

Wrexham have begun discussions for securing alternative funding for their Kop development after their grant application was rejected.

An application to the Levelling Up Fund for the redevelopment was rejected by the UK Government on 18 January.

The club is in talks with the Wrexham Gateway Partnership, which aims to complete the development without aid.

The club hopes work at the Racecourse will bring senior Wales international fixtures back to north Wales.

"The decision to reject the grant application was disappointing," said Shaun Harvey, strategic advisor to the Wrexham board.

"But we always had a plan B and that is now being progressed with the Gateway Partnership.

"The discussions around the funding options will progress over the coming weeks to find the best possible solution among the options available to us."

The deconstruction of the stand is under way as Wrexham prepare to host Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.