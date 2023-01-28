Close menu
Spanish La Liga
GironaGirona0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Girona v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Girona

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Gazzaniga
  • 4Martinez
  • 2Bernardo
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 3Gutiérrez
  • 20Couto
  • 18Romeu
  • 14García
  • 17Riquelme
  • 21HerreraSubstituted forFernándezat 59'minutes
  • 9CastellanosBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 1Martín
  • 7Stuani
  • 8Tsygankov
  • 11Fernández
  • 12Villa Suárez
  • 16Hernández Cabrera
  • 23Martín
  • 24García
  • 25Callens
  • 26Fuidias
  • 33Roca

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4Araújo
  • 24García
  • 17AlonsoSubstituted forAlbaat 45'minutes
  • 30GaviBooked at 49mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 21F de Jong
  • 22Raphinha
  • 10Ansu FatiBooked at 43mins
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forPedriat 26'minutesBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Bellerín
  • 8Pedri
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 15Christensen
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 20Roberto
  • 28Balde
  • 31Astralaga
  • 32Torre
  • 38Alarcón
Referee:
Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
Attendance:
13,402

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Girona 0, Barcelona 1. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Yangel Herrera.

  3. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Dangerous play by Arnau Martinez (Girona).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Yan Couto is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Arnau Martinez (Girona).

  10. Booking

    Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

  14. Post update

    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Aleix García (Girona).

  16. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Girona 0, Barcelona 0.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Marcos Alonso.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Girona 0, Barcelona 0.

Top Stories