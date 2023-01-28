Girona v Barcelona

Goal! Girona 0, Barcelona 1. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Line-ups
Girona
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Gazzaniga
- 4Martinez
- 2Bernardo
- 15Ramírez López
- 3Gutiérrez
- 20Couto
- 18Romeu
- 14García
- 17Riquelme
- 21HerreraSubstituted forFernándezat 59'minutes
- 9CastellanosBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 1Martín
- 7Stuani
- 8Tsygankov
- 11Fernández
- 12Villa Suárez
- 16Hernández Cabrera
- 23Martín
- 24García
- 25Callens
- 26Fuidias
- 33Roca
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 23Koundé
- 4Araújo
- 24García
- 17AlonsoSubstituted forAlbaat 45'minutes
- 30GaviBooked at 49mins
- 5Busquets
- 21F de Jong
- 22Raphinha
- 10Ansu FatiBooked at 43mins
- 7DembéléSubstituted forPedriat 26'minutesBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 8Pedri
- 13Peña Sotorres
- 15Christensen
- 18Alba
- 19Kessie
- 20Roberto
- 28Balde
- 31Astralaga
- 32Torre
- 38Alarcón
- Referee:
- Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
- Attendance:
- 13,402
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Goal!
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Valery Fernández replaces Yangel Herrera.
Post update
Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Dangerous play by Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Post update
Offside, Girona. Arnau Martinez tries a through ball, but Yan Couto is caught offside.
Post update
Jules Koundé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Girona).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Arnau Martinez (Girona).
Booking
Gavi (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Gavi (Barcelona).
Post update
Arnau Martinez (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aleix García (Girona).
Post update
Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Miguel Gutiérrez (Girona).
Second Half
Second Half begins Girona 0, Barcelona 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Marcos Alonso.
Half Time
First Half ends, Girona 0, Barcelona 0.