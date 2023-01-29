Close menu

Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal

Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Anthony Gordon at Newcastle
Newcastle said Gordon had signed a long-term deal but did not disclose the length of the contract

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m.

The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer.

The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to £45m with add-ons.

"Since I heard of the interest, I was always convinced Newcastle were for me. People haven't seen what I'm capable of yet," Gordon told NUFC TV.

"I think the fan base and the city really suits me as a person, the way the team are playing under the gaffer really suits me, and the club just look like they're heading in the right direction.

"I feel like it's a really big step. I think under the gaffer, and the way the club's going, I can really excel here."

An Everton statement said Gordon had joined Eddie Howe's side - who are third in the Premier League - for an undisclosed fee after submitting a formal transfer request.

Anthony Gordon meets Newcastle boss Eddie Howe
England Under-21 winger Gordon meets his new manager

Head coach Howe said: "I'm delighted to sign Anthony - he's a top, top talent.

"I'm really excited to work with him, to develop him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Newcastle shirt."

A portion of the fee for the England Under-21 player is set to be given to Frank Lampard's successor as Everton manager, which is expected to be ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Gordon was at Everton's Finch Farm training headquarters on Friday after being absent for three days, but the deal was completed well before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Everton reportedly demanded £60m from Chelsea for Gordon in the summer but the Merseyside club decided to sell for a lower fee.

The academy product scored seven goals in 78 games since making his debut in 2017.

He has not started a game since the home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Boxing Day and his last goal came on 22 October in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace - Everton's last win in all competitions.

Gordon could make his debut for the Magpies when they take on West Ham United at St James' Park on 4 February.

Anthony Gordon
Gordon has been with Everton since 2012
Comments

Join the conversation

426 comments

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 16:03

    Everton have mugged off Newcastle there.. £45m!!!.... not even worth half of that

    • Reply posted by Commentator1005, today at 16:10

      Commentator1005 replied:
      Does it matter?

      Newcastle have effectively unlimited money now.

  • Comment posted by seb05, today at 16:04

    Hopefully Eddie Howe can knock some humility into the lad and keep him grounded. Less of the diving too.

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 16:18

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      THANK YOU SUPER FRANK FOR NOT LETTING US BYE THIS OVERRATED PLAYER

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 16:07

    Hope Gordon does well. Wish him luck but I think he's definitely not worth £45,000,000. Utter madness. Everton done well there..

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 16:28

      Eve replied:
      Yep, he's not worth half of that, honestly. Can run with the ball but his end product is awful, barely scores and never picks out the right pass. His attitude is terrible as well, completely gave up as soon as Chelsea were sniffing around, serves him right to end up with the horse punchers!

  • Comment posted by viewlesscheese, today at 16:05

    Should have let him go in the summer for more money. Way overrated and less talented than Ross Barkley and he'll end up going the same way career-wise.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 16:39

      AJ replied:
      Everton to get relegated after selling their best player.

  • Comment posted by MUFAN, today at 16:12

    You could find 100s of ‘Antony Gordon’s’ around Europe for less than £10mill

    • Reply posted by postman20, today at 16:14

      postman20 replied:
      so why dont your little team go and buy one and perhaps you will be bigger than the toon one day haha

  • Comment posted by Hank Scorpio, today at 16:07

    45m for a guy who does nothing but dive. Up until this point Newcastle seemed to be pretty shrewd in the transfer market.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, today at 16:53

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      I do wonder whether an element of this transfer is a desire to be seen to be competing with Chelsea. If so it’s a bit of an error given Chelsea’s haphazard approach to spending.

  • Comment posted by Paul Rowe, today at 16:11

    Young lad with the potential to be great player. Needs some decent coaching and a mature figure to re focus his attitude.

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 16:23

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      Potential to be a great player?? By that rationale anyone who kicks a ball has similar Potential.

  • Comment posted by Doofer Top Left Kippax Stand , today at 16:11

    Thought this guy looked really good early days, recently he's been bang average. Can Howe get the most out of him who knows

    • Reply posted by adswba, today at 16:48

      adswba replied:
      Never thought he was good. For me, a good player can control the ball, use both feet interchangeably (like Beardsley could), cross and pick a pass. Like many British players, he can do none of that.

  • Comment posted by STEWARTLOWES, today at 16:19

    Thank you for taking him off our hands. Arrogance without to tool to back that up. Sorry Newcastle fans, but very true.

    • Reply posted by Cam1, today at 16:51

      Cam1 replied:
      He was fine when he was helping you stay up last year. Don’t you think his diva attitude might be influenced by the fans surrounding his car and shouting at him like he personally destroyed their club.

      We’ll see what he’s like in a non toxic environment

  • Comment posted by Ticketless sports fan, today at 16:07

    The Saudi riches have been well spent .... until now. Gordon is not worth that much, unless he's competing for the best form off the high board and the spring board.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 16:17

    Everton must be laughing to the bank with this one. All he does is fall down.

  • Comment posted by MilnersCrackPipe, today at 16:07

    Chelsea dodged a bullet

    • Reply posted by Jason, today at 16:19

      Jason replied:
      Most unChelsea-like!!

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 16:03

    Everton very lucky to get so much for him- I’ve seen better players playing in my local Sunday league.

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 16:07

      SleepPoster replied:
      Casemiro now seems a steal at 60mill. It's all relative.

  • Comment posted by KellogsKeegan, today at 16:25

    All these neverton fans saying hes been playing poor this season. Have you looked at your entire team and ex manager? Enjoy the championship.

    • Reply posted by StChan, today at 16:28

      StChan replied:
      Can’t wait to see where Everton blow the £40m 🤣🤣. Lottery win for them but they’ll blow it on rubbish players.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 16:17

    Hes not just an average player, hes a liability. Loses his head too easily. Just check his yellow card tally. Cards given for stupid reckless challenges. His last contribution for Everton was coming on and giving a free kick away on the edge of the box. Cue James WardProwse. He will go the way of many ex Everton youngsters and will end up in lower leagues. There are better players in Championship.

  • Comment posted by Olsen, today at 16:09

    No end product and diva attitude. Great business for Everton. Will disappear from the game within three years.

    • Reply posted by BlueFox, today at 16:33

      BlueFox replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 16:09

    Thought Chelsea would have been in for him as they need wingers...

  • Comment posted by Corridorofuncertainty, today at 16:09

    7 goals in 65 appearances….let that sink in.

    • Reply posted by evilfrost, today at 16:13

      evilfrost replied:
      He's a winger, how many goals do you expect from a winger?

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:10

    Not looking good for Everton

    • Reply posted by mediator, today at 16:33

      mediator replied:
      £45m for an average player looks like very good business, and it's money Everton need right now. They could get a much better player than Gordon for that amount. Maybe even two better players if Dyche is clever with it.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 16:09

    He looked an Evertonian through and through but maybe he does not want to take the risk of the toffees luck finally running out as well as more money and much more chance of winning trophies at Newcastle. Maybe the coaching team and Eddie Howe will work with him to try and make him much more clinical in his finishing and improve his scoring rate.

