Close menu
Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley29198258263265
2Sheff Utd29177548242458
3Middlesbrough301461047351248
4Luton2913973729848
5Watford3012993633345
6West Brom2912893930944
7Blackburn29142133135-444
8Millwall2812793428643
9Sunderland2911994233942
10Norwich29126114034642
11Preston29117112733-640
12Hull30117123744-740
13Swansea29109104342139
14QPR30109113238-639
15Coventry29108113132-138
16Reading29115133344-1138
17Bristol City2999113939036
18Birmingham2998123438-435
19Stoke2996143338-533
20Rotherham29711113340-732
21Cardiff3078152133-1229
22Huddersfield2876152636-1027
23Blackpool2868142843-1526
24Wigan2968152749-2226
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport