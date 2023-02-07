Blackpool v Huddersfield Town

BlackpoolBlackpool19:45HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|29
|19
|8
|2
|58
|26
|32
|65
|2
|Sheff Utd
|29
|17
|7
|5
|48
|24
|24
|58
|3
|Middlesbrough
|30
|14
|6
|10
|47
|35
|12
|48
|4
|Luton
|29
|13
|9
|7
|37
|29
|8
|48
|5
|Watford
|30
|12
|9
|9
|36
|33
|3
|45
|6
|West Brom
|29
|12
|8
|9
|39
|30
|9
|44
|7
|Blackburn
|29
|14
|2
|13
|31
|35
|-4
|44
|8
|Millwall
|28
|12
|7
|9
|34
|28
|6
|43
|9
|Sunderland
|29
|11
|9
|9
|42
|33
|9
|42
|10
|Norwich
|29
|12
|6
|11
|40
|34
|6
|42
|11
|Preston
|29
|11
|7
|11
|27
|33
|-6
|40
|12
|Hull
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|44
|-7
|40
|13
|Swansea
|29
|10
|9
|10
|43
|42
|1
|39
|14
|QPR
|30
|10
|9
|11
|32
|38
|-6
|39
|15
|Coventry
|29
|10
|8
|11
|31
|32
|-1
|38
|16
|Reading
|29
|11
|5
|13
|33
|44
|-11
|38
|17
|Bristol City
|29
|9
|9
|11
|39
|39
|0
|36
|18
|Birmingham
|29
|9
|8
|12
|34
|38
|-4
|35
|19
|Stoke
|29
|9
|6
|14
|33
|38
|-5
|33
|20
|Rotherham
|29
|7
|11
|11
|33
|40
|-7
|32
|21
|Cardiff
|30
|7
|8
|15
|21
|33
|-12
|29
|22
|Huddersfield
|28
|7
|6
|15
|26
|36
|-10
|27
|23
|Blackpool
|28
|6
|8
|14
|28
|43
|-15
|26
|24
|Wigan
|29
|6
|8
|15
|27
|49
|-22
|26
Piece together the rise and fall of the 'Godfather figure' criminal who became as rich as the Queen
Sliced Bread turns up the dial to find out which gives the most heat for the lowest energy used
The definitive story of how Michaella McCollum fell into the illicit world of drugs and excess