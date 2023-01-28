Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Kieron Bowie joined Fulham's youth set-up after beginning his career at Raith Rovers

Northampton Town striker Kieron Bowie will be out for at least two months because of an unspecified injury.

The 20-year-old has scored four goals in 25 league appearances since arriving on loan from Fulham last summer.

He has not played since coming on as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat at Stockport County on 14 January.

"He was injured in training, no-one really near him, but he won't be back within eight weeks," boss Jon Brady told BBC Radio Northampton.

"We certainly need some help in that department and the [transfer] dynamic might change from where we were looking earlier in the window."

The Cobblers remained in the third automatic promotion spot following Saturday's 2-0 win at Barrow.