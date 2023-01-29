Wrexham v Sheffield United

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Wrexham
Formation 5-3-2
- 21Howard
- 14Forde
- 5HaydenSubstituted forJonesat 11'minutes
- 4Tozer
- 6TunnicliffeSubstituted forCleworthat 5'minutes
- 3McFadzean
- 8Young
- 22O'Connor
- 38Lee
- 10Mullin
- 9Palmer
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 2Hall-Johnson
- 11McAlinden
- 18Dalby
- 20Cannon
- 26Lennon
- 27Bickerstaff
- 30Jones
- 32Cleworth
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Davies
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 6Basham
- 20Bogle
- 28McAtee
- 16Norwood
- 22Doyle
- 23Osborn
- 36Jebbison
- 9McBurnie
Substitutes
- 10Sharp
- 13Lowe
- 17Coulibaly
- 18Foderingham
- 19Robinson
- 29Ndiaye
- 39Sachdev
- 41Marsh
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Ben Tozer (Wrexham).
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
James Jones (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sheffield United. Anel Ahmedhodzic tries a through ball, but Jayden Bogle is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt saved. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.
Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by John Egan.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Max Cleworth.
Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.
Attempt missed. Max Cleworth (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Young with a cross following a set piece situation.
Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution, Wrexham. James Jones replaces Aaron Hayden.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Aaron Hayden (Wrexham).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
