The FA Cup - Fourth Round
WrexhamWrexham0Sheff UtdSheffield United1

Wrexham v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The FA Cup

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 5-3-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 5HaydenSubstituted forJonesat 11'minutes
  • 4Tozer
  • 6TunnicliffeSubstituted forCleworthat 5'minutes
  • 3McFadzean
  • 8Young
  • 22O'Connor
  • 38Lee
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Hall-Johnson
  • 11McAlinden
  • 18Dalby
  • 20Cannon
  • 26Lennon
  • 27Bickerstaff
  • 30Jones
  • 32Cleworth

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 6Basham
  • 20Bogle
  • 28McAtee
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Doyle
  • 23Osborn
  • 36Jebbison
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 10Sharp
  • 13Lowe
  • 17Coulibaly
  • 18Foderingham
  • 19Robinson
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 39Sachdev
  • 41Marsh
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamWrexhamAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ben Tozer (Wrexham).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  4. Post update

    James Jones (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Anel Ahmedhodzic tries a through ball, but Jayden Bogle is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Ben Osborn.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Howard.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by John Egan.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Max Cleworth.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Cleworth (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Young with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Wrexham. James Jones replaces Aaron Hayden.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Aaron Hayden (Wrexham).

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

