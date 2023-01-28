Last updated on .From the section European Football

Randal Kolo Muani's fourth goal in five Bundesliga games earned Frankfurt a share of the spoils at the Allianz Arena

Randal Kolo Muani scored a second-half equaliser as Eintracht Frankfurt held Bayern Munich to a third straight Bundesliga draw.

The France international held off Dayot Upamecano's challenge before finding the far corner for his fourth goal in five league appearances.

Leroy Sane had given Bayern the lead from Thomas Muller's cross.

Leaders Bayern are one point clear of second-placed Union Berlin, who beat city rivals Hertha earlier on Saturday.

Having already been held by Leipzig and Koln this month, the Munich club have failed to win any of their first three games of a calendar year for the first time since 2007.

Julian Nagelsmann's team created the better opportunities in the first half and could have gone in front before Sane's opener, but Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp parried Joshua Kimmich's long-range effort before getting in the way of Muller's follow-up.

Upamecano should have doubled Bayern's advantage late in the first half but failed to hit the target with a back-post header.

Chances were few and far between after half-time until Kolo Muani earned Frankfurt a point with his seventh league goal of the campaign.

The Frenchman now has 17 goal involvements in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other player in Germany's top flight.

Frankfurt are fifth - five points behind Bayern and two behind fourth-placed Freiburg - but could drop to sixth on Sunday if Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen.