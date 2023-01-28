Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Randal Kolo Muani scored a second-half equaliser as Eintracht Frankfurt held Bayern Munich to a third straight Bundesliga draw.
The France international held off Dayot Upamecano's challenge before finding the far corner for his fourth goal in five league appearances.
Leroy Sane had given Bayern the lead from Thomas Muller's cross.
Leaders Bayern are one point clear of second-placed Union Berlin, who beat city rivals Hertha earlier on Saturday.
Having already been held by Leipzig and Koln this month, the Munich club have failed to win any of their first three games of a calendar year for the first time since 2007.
Julian Nagelsmann's team created the better opportunities in the first half and could have gone in front before Sane's opener, but Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp parried Joshua Kimmich's long-range effort before getting in the way of Muller's follow-up.
Upamecano should have doubled Bayern's advantage late in the first half but failed to hit the target with a back-post header.
Chances were few and far between after half-time until Kolo Muani earned Frankfurt a point with his seventh league goal of the campaign.
The Frenchman now has 17 goal involvements in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other player in Germany's top flight.
Frankfurt are fifth - five points behind Bayern and two behind fourth-placed Freiburg - but could drop to sixth on Sunday if Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 27SommerBooked at 25mins
- 44StanisicSubstituted forSabitzerat 90'minutes
- 2UpamecanoBooked at 56mins
- 4de LigtBooked at 8mins
- 19Davies
- 6Kimmich
- 10SanéSubstituted forGnabryat 70'minutes
- 25Müller
- 42Musiala
- 11ComanSubstituted forGravenberchat 70'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pavard
- 7Gnabry
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 46Ibrahimovic
Frankfurt
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Trapp
- 35Silva Melo
- 20Hasebe
- 2Ndicka
- 24Ulineia Buta
- 17RodeSubstituted forKamadaat 64'minutes
- 8Sow
- 36Knauff
- 29LindstrømSubstituted forBorréat 64'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 27GötzeSubstituted forJakicat 85'minutes
- 9Kolo MuaniSubstituted forAlidouat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Smolcic
- 6Jakic
- 11Alidou
- 15Kamada
- 19Borré
- 21Alario
- 22Chandler
- 25Lenz
- 40Ramaj
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Faride Alidou replaces Randal Kolo Muani.
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daichi Kamada.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer replaces Josip Stanisic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kristijan Jakic replaces Mario Götze.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Djibril Sow.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Djibril Sow.
Booking
Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rafael Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Dayot Upamecano tries a through ball, but Serge Gnabry is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Eric Choupo-Moting.
Post update
Attempt missed. Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rafael Borré.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.