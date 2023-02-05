Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 17García
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 20Tounkara
- 22Parris
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
Everton Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 5Björn
- 4Sevecke
- 14Sørensen
- 11Park
- 28Holmgaard
- 22Galli
- 6George
- 25Snoeijs
- 15Beever-Jones
- 7Wheeler
- 8Christiansen
- 10Bennison
- 17Hope
- 21Maier
- 27Stenevik
- 32Henderson
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Jessica Park (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).
Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucía García.
Attempt blocked. Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Katja Snoeijs.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Aurora Galli.
Attempt blocked. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.
Attempt blocked. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen with a cross.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Ona Batlle tries a through ball, but Hayley Ladd is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Karen Holmgaard.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.