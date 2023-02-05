Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0Everton WomenEverton Women0

Man Utd v Everton

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 17García
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 20Tounkara
  • 22Parris
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley

Everton Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 5Björn
  • 4Sevecke
  • 14Sørensen
  • 11Park
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 22Galli
  • 6George
  • 25Snoeijs
  • 15Beever-Jones

Substitutes

  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Christiansen
  • 10Bennison
  • 17Hope
  • 21Maier
  • 27Stenevik
  • 32Henderson
Referee:
Emily Heaslip

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamEverton Women
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  2. Post update

    Jessica Park (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucía García.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Leah Galton tries a through ball, but Ella Toone is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Katja Snoeijs.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Aurora Galli.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Ona Batlle tries a through ball, but Hayley Ladd is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Karen Holmgaard.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women129213162529
2Chelsea Women119113292328
3Man City Women1282225111426
4Arsenal Women108112662025
5Everton Women126151612419
6Aston Villa Women125251722-517
7West Ham Women125071522-715
8Tottenham Women103071219-79
9Liverpool Women102261122-118
10Brighton Women102261233-218
11Reading Women122191427-137
12Leicester City Women111010527-223
View full The FA Women's Super League table

