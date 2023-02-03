Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham wing-back Pedro Porro was on the books of Manchester City for three seasons, which he spent out on loan

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte may miss Sunday's game following surgery to remove his gallbladder, with assistant Cristian Stellini ready to deputise.

New signing Pedro Porro awaits his debut, while Richarlison is back in contention following a hamstring issue.

Lucas Moura has also resumed training but lacks match fitness.

Manchester City defender John Stones will miss the next "few weeks or a month" with a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola says.

Guardiola added that midfielder Phil Foden could return from a foot problem on Sunday.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I know Joao Cancelo has not been at his best this season but I still think his departure on loan to Bayern Munich is a massive loss to Manchester City.

Cancelo has been integral to City's success in the past couple of seasons but something has clearly gone on that meant Pep Guardiola was willing to let him leave, and they have not replaced him either.

It's a huge call, especially with City playing catch-up to Arsenal in the title race, but it would be typical of what we have seen from them under Pep if they responded with a win here.

Spurs might still think it is a good time to play them, and it was a boost for them that Son Heung-min got back among the goals against Preston in the FA Cup last weekend.

But with boss Antonio Conte likely to be absent after surgery, I am going with another City victory to go with their comeback to beat Tottenham at Etihad Stadium last month.

Prediction: 1-3

Sutton's full predictions v DJ Schak

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have lost all four of their league and cup games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium without scoring.

City have suffered 27 Premier League defeats against Spurs, their joint-highest figure against a particular opponent. They have also lost 27 times against Chelsea in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost all five of their league matches this season against sides currently above them in the table.

Spurs are in danger of losing three consecutive top-flight home games for the first time since September 2008.

The Londoners could also equal a club record by going three consecutive home league fixtures without scoring, a sequence they last recorded in December 2008.

Tottenham's three wins in their past 15 home league games against reigning champions all came versus Manchester City.

Richarlison has been beaten in all 11 of his Premier League appearances against City, three short of the highest figure by a player with a 100% losing record.

Harry Kane, who has scored four times in 13 top-flight matches versus City, is one short of becoming the third player to net 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

Kane's next goal will be his 267th in all competitions for Spurs, which would mean he surpasses Jimmy Greaves as the club's record scorer (Tottenham do not include two goals netted by Greaves against Ipswich in the 1962 Charity Shield).

Manchester City

Manchester City are vying to win three consecutive league matches for the first time this season.

They dropped points in only five Premier League away games last season but have done so four times already in the current campaign (W5, D2, L2).

Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals versus Tottenham, more than against any other opponent, netting seven times and assisting four.

Erling Haaland's total of 25 Premier League goals from 19 appearances is one short of the highest figure by a Manchester City player in a full season, set by Sergio Aguero in 2014-15.

My Tottenham Hotspur line-up Predict Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester City line-up Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team