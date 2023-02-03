Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1LeedsLeeds United0

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 12Navas
  • 7N WilliamsBooked at 55mins
  • 30BolyBooked at 52mins
  • 26McKenna
  • 32Lodi
  • 28dos Santos de OliveiraBooked at 30minsSubstituted forColbackat 45'minutes
  • 23Freuler
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forAurierat 45'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 39Wood

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 8Colback
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 16Surridge
  • 24Aurier
  • 31Furtado Scarpa
  • 34A Ayew
  • 38Felipe

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 6Cooper
  • 39Wöber
  • 21StruijkBooked at 13mins
  • 12Adams
  • 8RocaSubstituted forMcKennieat 57'minutes
  • 23SinisterraSubstituted forSummervilleat 57'minutes
  • 11Harrison
  • 29Gnonto
  • 9Bamford

Substitutes

  • 3Firpo
  • 7Aaronson
  • 10Summerville
  • 22Robles
  • 24Rutter
  • 25Kristensen
  • 28McKennie
  • 42Greenwood
  • 49Fernández
Referee:
Robert Jones

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).

  2. Post update

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).

  5. Post update

    Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).

  7. Post update

    Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).

  9. Post update

    Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Luis Sinisterra.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Weston McKennie replaces Marc Roca.

  12. Booking

    Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).

  16. Post update

    Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.

  18. Booking

    Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest).

