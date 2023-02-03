Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Foul by Pascal Struijk (Leeds United).
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 12Navas
- 7N WilliamsBooked at 55mins
- 30BolyBooked at 52mins
- 26McKenna
- 32Lodi
- 28dos Santos de OliveiraBooked at 30minsSubstituted forColbackat 45'minutes
- 23Freuler
- 10Gibbs-White
- 5MangalaSubstituted forAurierat 45'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 39Wood
Substitutes
- 4Worrall
- 8Colback
- 11Lingard
- 13Hennessey
- 16Surridge
- 24Aurier
- 31Furtado Scarpa
- 34A Ayew
- 38Felipe
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 6Cooper
- 39Wöber
- 21StruijkBooked at 13mins
- 12Adams
- 8RocaSubstituted forMcKennieat 57'minutes
- 23SinisterraSubstituted forSummervilleat 57'minutes
- 11Harrison
- 29Gnonto
- 9Bamford
Substitutes
- 3Firpo
- 7Aaronson
- 10Summerville
- 22Robles
- 24Rutter
- 25Kristensen
- 28McKennie
- 42Greenwood
- 49Fernández
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Crysencio Summerville.
Post update
Foul by Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United).
Post update
Serge Aurier (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Liam Cooper (Leeds United).
Post update
Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United).
Post update
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Crysencio Summerville replaces Luis Sinisterra.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Weston McKennie replaces Marc Roca.
Booking
Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).
Post update
Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Booking
Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Tyler Adams (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest).
