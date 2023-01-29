Coventry City boss Mark Robins has won 118 and drawn 78 of his 296 games in charge since returning to the Sky Blues for his second stint as boss in March 2017

Coventry City manager Mark Robins is hoping that winning for the first time since Christmas will help make their home fans more positively vocal.

City had been winless in five league games - and also lost to non-league Wrexham in the FA Cup - since beating West Brom just before Christmas.

"The majority are brilliant," Robins told BBC CWR.

"But there's been a bit of negativity around. And that's not what we've been about for the last six years."

Robins is quick to point out the positive effect that any home crowd can have on their team - especially in "difficult moments".

Saturday's win over Huddersfield Town, a game which should have taken place in August, means that City have now finally caught up on all their outstanding fixtures following their string of early season postponements.

Coventry's gate of 17,557 on Saturday was more than 1,000 down on this season's average

Four of the Sky Blues' five scheduled games in February are against sides immediately above them, all chasing the same play-off places - away to West Bromwich Albion, then home games with Luton Town, Millwall and former City boss Tony Mowbray's Sunderland.

And, although the long-suffering Sky Blues' always-fervent away support remains amongst the most admired in the Championship, especially after such a challenging last two decades, Robins is keen to keep things positive at home, especially now the club's long-term outlook appears more settled under new owner Doug King.

'Just come and support the team'

Two of Coventry's four defeats in their six-game winless run came after bad starts - two down inside 18 minutes at home to Wrexham, then three down inside 18 minutes at home to Norwich City.

"It can be difficult at times," he said. "And, when it's difficult and the fans are vocal and they create that positive environment, the players grow.

"When they don't, they'll shrink.

"It's just part of human nature. It's part of what people are nowadays.

"People are going though difficult times so they come and have a moan.

"Just don't do that. Just come and support the team and get behind the team.

"I don't like it when it's flat. I know we have to try and generate that. I've said that to the players. Try and give them something to get behind us - and they do.

"But, when we're in difficult situations, that's when we need them.

"We've got some really young players who need that help and support."