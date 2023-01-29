Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Dan Barlaser is a product of Newcastle's academy

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle.

Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent the following year.

He had started all of the Millers' 28 Championship matches this season.

"Dan is a player who I've had an eye on for a while, and we're delighted to bring him in," Boro boss Michael Carrick told the club website.

"He is a perfect fit for us, not only in terms of attributes and what he can bring on the pitch but also character and desire to improve."

