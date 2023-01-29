Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Line-ups
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 2Lamptey
- 4Webster
- 5Dunk
- 30Estupiñán
- 13Groß
- 10Mac Allister
- 7March
- 18Welbeck
- 22Mitoma
- 28Ferguson
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 19Sarmiento
- 20Enciso
- 21Undav
- 27Gilmour
- 29van Hecke
- 34Veltman
- 49Moran
- 71Hinshelwood
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5Konaté
- 2Gomez
- 26Robertson
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 43BajceticBooked at 17mins
- 8Keïta
- 11Salah
- 18Gakpo
- 19Elliott
Substitutes
- 3Fabinho
- 7Milner
- 14Henderson
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Jones
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Núñez
- 32Matip
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.
Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).
Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Naby Keïta (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt blocked. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.
Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool).
Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.