The FA Cup - Fourth Round
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion0LiverpoolLiverpool0

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    5.58

  2. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.33

  3. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    5.89

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    6.56

  5. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    5.96

  6. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    6.69

  8. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.45

  9. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.41

  10. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    6.61

  11. Squad number28Player nameFerguson
    Average rating

    6.30

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Liverpool

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.26

  2. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    5.78

  3. Squad number5Player nameKonaté
    Average rating

    6.11

  4. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    5.96

  5. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.26

  6. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    6.17

  7. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    5.91

  8. Squad number8Player nameKeïta
    Average rating

    6.06

  9. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    6.26

  10. Squad number18Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    6.31

  11. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    6.23

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 2Lamptey
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 13Groß
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 7March
  • 18Welbeck
  • 22Mitoma
  • 28Ferguson

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 19Sarmiento
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 34Veltman
  • 49Moran
  • 71Hinshelwood

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 2Gomez
  • 26Robertson
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 43BajceticBooked at 17mins
  • 8Keïta
  • 11Salah
  • 18Gakpo
  • 19Elliott

Substitutes

  • 3Fabinho
  • 7Milner
  • 14Henderson
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Núñez
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a through ball.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Naby Keïta (Liverpool).

  5. Post update

    Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Naby Keïta (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  8. Booking

    Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  10. Post update

    Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Solly March.

  13. Post update

    Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thiago (Liverpool).

  15. Post update

    Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Elliott (Liverpool).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Pervis Estupiñán.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

