Aidan Keena had spells at Hearts, Hartlepool and Falkirk before joining Sligo Rovers

League One club Cheltenham Town have signed striker Aidan Keena from Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, who was top scorer in the Irish Premier Division in 2022 with 18 goals in 32 games, has agreed a three-year contract with the Robins.

A former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Keena joined Rovers last January from Scottish side Falkirk.

"Aidan was our number one target of the window,"Cheltenham director of football Micky Moore told the club website. external-link

"We've worked really hard to fight off a lot of competition, and I'm really happy we've been able to sign Aidan."

