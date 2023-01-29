Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Christian Eriksen has made 31 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season

Christian Eriksen will have a scan on his ankle after leaving Old Trafford on crutches following Manchester United's 3-1 FA Cup win over Reading.

The Denmark midfielder sustained the injury from a challenge from Reading forward Andy Carroll, who was later sent off for two bookings.

Eriksen was withdrawn shortly after and also wore a protective boot as he left the ground.

"We have to see what the diagnosis is," said manager Erik ten Hag.

"But it's an ankle. It's always difficult to say in this moment so short after the game has finished.

"It costs us a minimum of 24 hours before we know that [the extent of the injury] and then I can say more."

Eriksen, 30, has established himself as a key part of United's revamped midfield since his summer arrival from Brentford.

United are next in action when they host Nottingham Forest in Wednesday's second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final (20:00 GMT), having established a 3-0 lead in the first leg.

They then welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 GMT).