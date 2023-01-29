Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Jimmy Dean has the task of preventing Scunthorpe being relegated again

Jimmy Dean has taken over as Scunthorpe United manager after leaving National League North club Peterborough Sports, who won four promotions under him.

He will be assisted by former QPR defender Chris Plummer - who also worked with him at Peterborough Sports, where Dean became boss in 2015.

Former Hartlepool defender Michael Nelson will stay at Glanford Park and has been given the title of head coach.

Nelson had been in interim charge since Tony Daws' departure in November.

Dean inherits a side second bottom of the National League table, having won just five of their 29 league games this season.

Scunthorpe, who were in the Championship as recently as 2011, were relegated to the fifth tier last season after 72 years in the Football League.

The club were served with a winding up petition by HM Revenue and Customs earlier this month, and put under a transfer embargo.

However, a recent takeover of the Iron by David Hilton has raised hopes of a recovery.