Rangers goalkeeper Jenna Fife frustrated Glasgow City at Broadwood

Glasgow City's lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League was trimmed to three points after a draw with Rangers, who drop to third.

Celtic held on to defeat fourth-placed Hearts, despite a second-half surge from the Edinburgh side.

Aberdeen shifted up to ninth with a slender victory over Glasgow Women, while Hibernian were the big scorers of the day.

Spartans and Motherwell ended level as Hamilton Accies held Dundee United.

The previous meeting between the league leaders and the reigning champions ended in a 1-1 draw, with both sides requiring a penalty. Nothing could separate the two remaining unbeaten the two again on an afternoon where both enjoyed spells of dominance, but lacking in clinical edge.

Jacynta and Shen Menglu scored within two first-half minutes of each other to fire Celtic ahead against a stubborn Hearts side. Amy Gallacher unselfishly played in the New Zealander to break the deadlock before Menglu clipped one in off the post.

Hearts probed after the interval and capitalised on a slack defensive error through Jenny Smith, but Eva Olid's side failed to find the crucial equaliser.

Nor Mustafa headed Hibernian into the lead against Partick Thistle inside the opening 10 minutes before Katie Lockwood nodded in another before the break. Eilidh Adams scored a stunning, curling effort into the bottom corner with Kirsty Morrison completing the rout with a neat finish from an acute angle.

Aberdeen could only fire one by bottom side Glasgow Women, but Hannah Stewart's deflected second-half strike proved enough to lift the Dons back up to ninth in table.

Danni McGinley headed the first of her double before Lauren Evans equalised from a tight angle for Hamilton Accies. McGinley restored United's lead from the penalty spot but the hosts got back on level terms in the second half directly with Eilidh Martin's first goal for the club.

Eighth-placed Spartans and seventh-placed Motherwell could not be separated at Ainslie Park but neither move anywhere in the table.