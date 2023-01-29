Aberdeen: Barry Robson put in interim charge 'until a new manager is appointed'
Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen
Former Aberdeen midfielder Barry Robson has been put in caretaker charge for a second time as the Pittodrie club look for a successor to Jim Goodwin.
Goodwin's 11-month tenure came to an end minutes after Saturday's 6-0 thrashing by Hibernian.
Aberdeen now say the 44-year-old Robson will lead "an interim coaching team to oversee first team matters until a new manager is appointed".
He had a spell in interim charge a year ago after Stephen Glass' departure.
- 'Next appointment massive for Aberdeen'
- Visit our Aberdeen page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Aberdeen news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
Robson will be assisted by coach Steve Agnew, who worked with Robson at Middlesbrough, and development phase coach Scott Anderson.
They will take their first training session on Monday as Aberdeen prepare to host St Mirren, who sit one point and one place above them in the top-flight table, on Wednesday.
Robson, who was capped 17 times for Scotland, ended his playing career in 2016 after three seasons at Pittodrie having previously turned out for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Forfar Athletic, Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps and Sheffield United.
- Our coverage of Aberdeen is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Aberdeen - go straight to all the best content