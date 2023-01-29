Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Barry Robson (right) had a spell in interim charge almost a year ago

Former Aberdeen midfielder Barry Robson has been put in caretaker charge for a second time as the Pittodrie club look for a successor to Jim Goodwin.

Goodwin's 11-month tenure came to an end minutes after Saturday's 6-0 thrashing by Hibernian.

Aberdeen now say the 44-year-old Robson will lead "an interim coaching team to oversee first team matters until a new manager is appointed".

He had a spell in interim charge a year ago after Stephen Glass' departure.

Robson will be assisted by coach Steve Agnew, who worked with Robson at Middlesbrough, and development phase coach Scott Anderson.

They will take their first training session on Monday as Aberdeen prepare to host St Mirren, who sit one point and one place above them in the top-flight table, on Wednesday.

Robson, who was capped 17 times for Scotland, ended his playing career in 2016 after three seasons at Pittodrie having previously turned out for Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Forfar Athletic, Dundee United, Celtic, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps and Sheffield United.