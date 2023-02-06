Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic

BlackburnBlackburn Rovers20:00WiganWigan Athletic
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|29
|19
|8
|2
|58
|26
|32
|65
|2
|Sheff Utd
|29
|17
|7
|5
|48
|24
|24
|58
|3
|Middlesbrough
|30
|14
|6
|10
|47
|35
|12
|48
|4
|Luton
|29
|13
|9
|7
|37
|29
|8
|48
|5
|Watford
|30
|12
|9
|9
|36
|33
|3
|45
|6
|West Brom
|29
|12
|8
|9
|39
|30
|9
|44
|7
|Millwall
|28
|12
|7
|9
|34
|28
|6
|43
|8
|Blackburn
|28
|14
|1
|13
|31
|35
|-4
|43
|9
|Sunderland
|29
|11
|9
|9
|42
|33
|9
|42
|10
|Norwich
|29
|12
|6
|11
|40
|34
|6
|42
|11
|Preston
|29
|11
|7
|11
|27
|33
|-6
|40
|12
|Hull
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|44
|-7
|40
|13
|Swansea
|29
|10
|9
|10
|43
|42
|1
|39
|14
|QPR
|30
|10
|9
|11
|32
|38
|-6
|39
|15
|Coventry
|29
|10
|8
|11
|31
|32
|-1
|38
|16
|Reading
|29
|11
|5
|13
|33
|44
|-11
|38
|17
|Bristol City
|29
|9
|9
|11
|39
|39
|0
|36
|18
|Birmingham
|29
|9
|8
|12
|34
|38
|-4
|35
|19
|Stoke
|29
|9
|6
|14
|33
|38
|-5
|33
|20
|Rotherham
|29
|7
|11
|11
|33
|40
|-7
|32
|21
|Cardiff
|30
|7
|8
|15
|21
|33
|-12
|29
|22
|Huddersfield
|28
|7
|6
|15
|26
|36
|-10
|27
|23
|Blackpool
|28
|6
|8
|14
|28
|43
|-15
|26
|24
|Wigan
|28
|6
|7
|15
|27
|49
|-22
|25
Happy Valley writer and creator, Sally Wainwright, on what inspired the drama
The cast and crew on returning to the valley seven years on
Delve into the relationship between Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce