Morgan Rogers in training with Wales, who will gather for the Pinatar Cup in February

Wales squad member Morgan Rogers has left Watford to join fellow Southern Premier Division side Billericay Town.

Rogers joined Watford from Tottenham on a dual agreement 12 months ago before re-signing for the Hornets last summer.

The 20-year-old made her debut for Billericay, who are mid-table in the English pyramid's third tier, in Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town.

Rogers is yet to be capped by Wales but has been a regular part of Gemma Grainger's squad.