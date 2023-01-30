Last updated on .From the section Football

There were six bookings and a red card during the course of the game

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says he and his players were left "speechless" after the second-half behaviour of Marlow in their 3-2 loss.

Ross Allen and Sam Murray's goals had put the islanders 2-1 up at half-time.

But in an ill-tempered second half, which saw Marlow's Curtis Ujah sent off for violent conduct, the visitors won it thanks to two penalties.

Junaid Bell converted the first spot kick after an hour and Tom Soares the second 14 minutes later.

"They are speechless, we are all speechless to be honest," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey after the game.

"It's not the way I would like to win a game of football, so they've got the three points.

"We weren't able to deal with the second half, and nor was the referee, it was very difficult for them and kind of ruined the game really."

Despite the loss Guernsey remain 17th in Isthmian League South Central with Marlow in fourth place.

"The first half was a nice football match, a good football match, a good contest and we were the better team," Vance added.

"I was pleased with our first-half performance, particularly going a goal down when we shouldn't have done, and got ourselves and back in front and deserved to be.

"We looked like we could go on and win the game, but then the second half was a different game altogether.

"It wasn't a game really in all fairness, we lost a contest, but we didn't lose a football game."