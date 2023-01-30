Last updated on .From the section Football

Lorne Bickley has scored 22 goals for Jersey Bulls this season

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says he is disappointed with the soft goals his side conceded in their 4-2 win over Sheerwater.

After a goalless first half top scorer Lorne Bickley put the islanders ahead after 53 minutes.

Miguel Carvalho got a second before the visitors pulled a goal back, only for Carvalho and Bickley to each score again before a second Sheerwater goal.

The win lifted the Bulls to third in Combined Counties Premier South.

Freeman's side are seven points off leaders Abbey Rangers with five games in hand and five off second-placed Raynes Park Vale from one game less.

"It was a pretty physical, tight game," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"A tight first half, but second half I thought we controlled it and got the goals.

"We've unfortunately given away a couple of soft goals that have always just kept them in the game, but I'm pleased to get away with it at the end of it."