Britt Assombalonga: Watford sign experienced striker after spell in Turkey
Last updated on .From the section Watford
Watford have signed striker Britt Assombalonga on a six-month contract, with an option for a further year.
The 30-year-old returns to English football following a year and a half in Turkey with Adana Demirspor.
Assombalonga made four appearances for the Hornets early in his career before spells with Peterborough, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.
He is a DR Congo international and is the fifth signing made since the January transfer window opened.
Watford are fourth in the Championship following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.
The club has not disclosed whether any fee was paid for Assombalonga.
