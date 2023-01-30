Last updated on .From the section Watford

Britt Assombalonga scored two goals in 12 games for Adana Demirspor this season

Watford have signed striker Britt Assombalonga on a six-month contract, with an option for a further year.

The 30-year-old returns to English football following a year and a half in Turkey with Adana Demirspor.

Assombalonga made four appearances for the Hornets early in his career before spells with Peterborough, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

He is a DR Congo international and is the fifth signing made since the January transfer window opened.

Watford are fourth in the Championship following Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

The club has not disclosed whether any fee was paid for Assombalonga.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.