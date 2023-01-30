Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Naouirou Ahamada has represented France at under-18 level

Stuttgart midfielder Naouirou Ahamada is having a medical before an 11m euro (£9.7m) transfer to Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old Frenchman is in London finalising a move and will provide a much-needed boost to Patrick Vieira's midfield options.

The Eagles boss has previously spoken about the need to bring in January reinforcements.

Ahamada was in the Juventus academy before joining the Bundesliga side on a permanent deal in 2021.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Stuttgart, scoring two goals, and has also represented France at under-18 level.