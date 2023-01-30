Kyra Robertson joined Ipswich from East of England rivals Norwich City

Ipswich boss Joe Sheehan believes the club are making steady progress towards a higher level of the women's game despite their FA Cup defeat by Lewes.

Sheehan's third-tier side were beaten 1-0 by their Championship opponents in a hard-fought fourth-round tie.

Ipswich reached the quarter-finals last season but bowed out following Emily Kraft's 76th-minute goal.

"Everything is improving almost every month really, certainly every season," Sheehan told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"It's about making gradual steps, keep trying to add a little bit more, whether it be staff, whether it be food, whether it be resource, transport, whatever, we keep trying to give ourselves every chance of improving and making the step up to the league above."

Ipswich are third in the National League Southern Premier Division, with a five-point gap to make up on leaders Oxford United in the second half of the season.

And Sheehan says matching Lewes throughout their cup tie showed they will not be found wanting physically in the coming weeks.

"The game was played with good energy and a really good intensity, a game that had our highest level of work in terms of physical metrics, and I was really pleased that we were able to sustain that level for the majority of the game," he continued.

"I thought we edged probably the first hour of the game but a turnover in the middle of the pitch and a shot from distance - a really good goal - puts us out of the competition."

Midfielder Kyra Robertson, now fit again following injury problems, was Ipswich's player of the match and told BBC Radio Suffolk: "We weren't overrun in any way, they didn't dominate us and I definitely think it's a positive for us to take forward and it shows we could stand our ground in the Championship."

The 20-year-old added: "I like to do the dirty work, I will put myself about and will never pull out of a challenge.

"Whenever I play in these big games I'm always able to show I can hold my own and put in a shift, so looking forward maybe that does mean I've got a future in the game, but at the moment I'm here grinding with Ipswich and we're trying to get promotion."