Tom Smith played for Arsenal's under-21s against Ipswich in the 2020-21 EFL Trophy

Colchester United have signed goalkeeper Tom Smith on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has yet to play a first-team game for the Gunners but has made 13 loan appearances for National League club Bromley this season.

The U's were in need of a new keeper because Sam Hornby and Ted Collins both require surgery.

Smith is the eighth signing made by Colchester since the start of the January transfer window.

Hornby has been out of action since playing in a 3-0 home win over Doncaster on 19 November.

He has knee and shoulder injuries which both require operations and will not play again this season.

"He has had injections in the past, but it has got steadily worse, and the advice was that it was best to have an operation now," said head physio Hayden Clifton.

Fellow keeper Collins, 20, also requires surgery after breaking a leg during a loan spell at Potters Bar.

"Ted has broken his tibia, and the X-rays and scans showed an unstable vertical fracture above the ankle," said Clifton. "Unfortunately it will be about a 14-week recovery timeline for Ted."

Collins made his only league appearance for the U's as a substitute following the sending off of Shamal George in a 1-1 draw with Swindon in January 2022.

