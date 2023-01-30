Close menu

Joao Cancelo: Bayern Munich in talks to sign Manchester City defender

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Joao Cancelo
Joao Cancelo has scored five Premier League goals for Manchester City

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is in talks to join German champions Bayern Munich before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

A deal for the Portugal full-back is still to be completed but the proposal is for an initial loan with a 70m euro (£61.5m) option to buy in the summer.

The 28-year-old signed for City from Juventus in 2019 and has made 98 Premier League appearances.

He has won two league titles and the EFL Cup under Pep Guardiola.

Cancelo had previously been viewed as one of the key players in Guardiola's squad due to his ability to drift inside and act as a playmaker when City had the ball. 

His performances saw him named in the PFA Premier League team of the year for the last two seasons.

However, he has only started three games since the World Cup and his last two appearances were in the defeats by Southampton and Manchester United.

The emergence of teenager Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake's improved form has left the City manager feeling confident he has enough defensive options to cover the exit of a player who is keen to move to Bayern in order to keep playing at the highest level possible.

In December 2021, Cancelo suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of four intruders at his home in a "horrific robbery."

He signed a new five-year deal with the reigning Premier League champions in February 2022, extending his contract at Etihad Stadium until 2027.

Last summer City sold defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and forward Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, as well as Raheem Sterling to Chelsea in a £50m deal.

Analysis - Tactical tweaks reduced Cancelo's influence

Pep Guardiola has never made any secret of the fact he won't keep an unhappy player.

Joao Cancelo is not happy at his limited game time, Bayern have made an offer and Guardiola has gone for it. It is as simple as that.

The brutal truth is that, in a season where City have struggled to find the consistency and effectiveness of recent seasons, Cancelo is one of those who has not reached the required levels.

Erling Haaland's arrival has triggered some tactical tweaks and Cancelo is no longer the force he was.

In addition, the emergence of teenager Rico Lewis at right-back and the improved form of Nathan Ake, who made a match-winning contribution from left-back against Arsenal on Friday, has left Guardiola confident about his options.

There are question marks over the fitness of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, so this move is not without risk.

But Guardiola has led City to four titles in five seasons, and in sanctioning this move has shown he is brave enough to make decisions he believes will give the club the best chance of continued success.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by Soi6 , today at 13:52

    Big mistake letting him go. 🤔🧐😱

  • Comment posted by scallietears, today at 13:51

    he would be first choice left back so something has broken down. great player on his day, and when fully committed has been a driving force at times at city.

    However, kudos to Pep and the club - if players aint performing or things arent working then get shut.

    Weve seen complacency creep in this season and a lack of hunger that has made us so successful

  • Comment posted by CTID, today at 13:50

    Why would we be loaning him out? Makes no sense, but I’m no expert 😂

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 13:49

    Maybe pep has been told that with FFP. You may actually have to sell players before you can buy buy buy buy and see what sticks

  • Comment posted by mbmiller, today at 13:48

    Something has gone off. There is no way Lewis is anywhere near the standard of Cancelo, and this change of formation problem I don't buy. Cancelo can't play the role Pep wants, but a raw 18 yr old can? Don't buy it.

  • Comment posted by mr mark, today at 13:48

    Must have been something happened in the dressing room for pep to let one of the best full backs in the world go so abruptly

  • Comment posted by Another Fickle Fan, today at 13:46

    Guardiola is ruthless. Sometimes players go through a patch of poor form and with time get back to their best. Pep obviously doesn't have the patience for that, and I for one will miss seeing him in the PL. The type of flair player I love to watch

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 13:46

    Citys best defender leaving ?.... Has Pep lost the plot altogether .... ?

    • Reply posted by Another Fickle Fan, today at 13:50

      Another Fickle Fan replied:
      Best defender? He's a good full back who plays as a winger, but certainly not the best defender you have. Dias anyone?

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 13:46

    €70m option to buy, which will not likely happen. Must have been a big fallout. To think Mendy unavailable, Zinchenko sold, Wilson Esbrand loaned and now Cancelo loaned. Thank God for Ake's versatility. Clearly an issue with certain players and the manager.

  • Comment posted by bluemoon80, today at 13:46

    Very risky move we don't have much cover.

    • Reply posted by Another Fickle Fan, today at 13:49

      Another Fickle Fan replied:
      Pull the other one 😂
      Nobody worthwhile from the youth setup? I'm sure Guardiola knows what he's doing

  • Comment posted by Ubler, today at 13:46

    Madness.

