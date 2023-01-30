Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Holders Chelsea will host 14-time winners Arsenal in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup.

Women's Super League leaders Manchester United will take on Championship side Durham.

Cardiff City Ladies, not to be confused with Cardiff City Women, the team associated with the men's Championship club, are the only side left outside of the top two tiers and will face Lewes.

The fifth round ties will take place from Sunday, 26 February.

