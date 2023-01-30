Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Ayari (left_ has represented Sweden at underage level

Brighton have signed Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK, subject to international clearance.

The 19-year-old Swedish international has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal for a fee of 4mm Euros (£3.5m).

He made his AIK debut when he was 17 and scored four goals in 24 league appearances last season.

"Yasin is a versatile and technical midfield player who is good on the ball," said Brighton director David Weir.

"He has had an impressive spell in Sweden with AIK, and we are delighted to have completed his transfer and welcome him to the club.

"He will need time to settle here and acclimatise to the Premier League, but we are really looking forward to working with him."

Ayari made his senior international debut earlier this month in a 2-0 win over Finland.

Earlier, Brighton rejected a second bid - thought to be worth in the region of £70m - from Arsenal for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo and told the Premier League leaders he is not for sale.