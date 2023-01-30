Last updated on .From the section Football

Ryan Reynolds looks emotionally exhausted after watching Wrexham draw 3-3 with Sheffield United.

Ryan Reynolds experienced the magic of the cup first hand, Jurgen Klopp must hate playing Brighton by now and Jose Mourinho continues to surprise and delight us.

In an FA Cup fourth-round weekend full of shocks and upsets, there was no more drama than at Wrexham, where Hollywood star and club owner Ryan Reynolds watched his non-league side's six-goal thriller against Championship team Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, a late goal from Kaoru Mitouma dumped Liverpool out to heap further misery on Klopp's men.

Here is some of the best social media reaction from the weekend's football.

1. Brighton rock

Brighton are, as they say, in a good moment.

Roberto de Zerbi's side secured their place in the fifth round via Mitouma's stoppage-time winner against Liverpool.

It should come as no surprise that the Japan midfielder is thriving this season.

Liverpool will probably be glad they don't have to face Brighton again this season. In what has been a difficult campaign for the Reds, the Seagulls have been tough adversaries.

2. Hollywood entertainment

The owner was in town as Wrexham hosted Sheffield United on Sunday. Before the match Deadpool star Reynolds joked that Sheffield United may be able to summon enough magic of the cup to manage a miracle against his side.

In the event, he wasn't too far out. It took a stoppage-time goal from John Egan to rescue a draw for the Blades, who sit second in the Championship.

Reynolds looked as if he kicked every ball.

3. The camera never lies

Club allegiances took over for one member of the media team when Harry Clifton scored an equaliser for Grimsby Town against Luton Town on Saturday.

4. Say cheese

At 60 years old Jose Mourinho can still surprise us.

The Roma manager bucked a recent football tradition on Saturday by subverting the norms of the dressing room photo.

Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian emerged as a surprise Roma fan.

And Napoli look well on course to bring home the Serie A title for the first time since 1990.

5. Who says you should never meet your heroes?

In the Women's FA Cup, Arsenal hammered National League Division One North side Leeds Ladies 9-0.

Despite the result, Leeds striker Amy Lea Woodruff seemed pretty upbeat at the final whistle after getting to meet her hero Leah Williamson.

6. Burnley have won the transfer window

Championship leaders Burnley signed striker Michael Obafemi from Swansea for about £3m.

It was money well spent, if only for this Gavin and Stacey-inspired reveal video.

7. Sisterly love

Two goals from Nikita Parris helped Manchester United beat Sunderland in the Women's FA Cup.

Mackem midfielder Neve Herron got to enjoy a special moment before kick-off as she was led on to the pitch by her younger sister.

8. Want to feel old?

A few of Manchester United's 1992-93 team met up on Friday to celebrate 30 years since they won the inaugural Premier League title.

Ask your parents…

9. This could be awkward

Sean Dyche is back.

The former Burnley manager was named as Everton boss on Monday after Frank Lampard's sacking last week.

During a decade-long tenure, Dyche guided Burnley to two promotions from the Championship and two top-half Premier League finishes.

He will have a tough job on his hands to keep Everton in the top flight. They are 19th in the league, having taken only 15 points from 20 games.

10. Hammering seals Goodwin's fate

In the Scottish Premiership, a 6-0 loss to Hibernian spelled the end of manager Jim Goodwin's tenure at Aberdeen.

It was the worst result in the club's history and came off the back of a humiliating defeat by sixth-tier side Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen are seventh in the table and have suffered seven defeats in a row away from home. The decision to part ways with Goodwin came a matter of minutes after Saturday's loss.