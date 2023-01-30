Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Jack Marriott was in his second spell as a Peterborough player, after a move to Derby County

Fleetwood Town have signed striker Jack Marriott on a two-and-a-half year deal from fellow League One side Peterborough United.

The Cod Army say they paid a "substantial" undisclosed fee for the 28-year-old, who had scored seven goals in 28 games this season.

Marriott came through the Ipswich academy and also lists Luton, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday as former clubs.

"Jack has been a proven goal scorer," head coach Scott Brown said. external-link

"At this level and the one above, for some years now. He's someone who we have kept an eye on and monitored for the last few months."

He has 111 goals in 359 career games in total.

