Ateef Konate has played once in the Championship and twice in the Carabao Cup for Nottingham Forest

Oxford United have signed Nottingham Forest forward Ateef Konate on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in his past eight games for Forest's under-21 side and was voted October's Premier League 2 player of the month.

The former Le Havre academy player made three appearances for Forest's first-team last season.

"His scoring record this season is excellent," Oxford manager Karl Robinson told the club website.

"He can play all across the front line or as a 10, he is fast, very skilful and really exciting to watch."

