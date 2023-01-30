Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Chem Campbell made his sole start for Wolves in a League Cup tie against Aston Villa in 2019-20

Wycombe Wanderers have signed striker Chem Campbell from Wolves on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old joins a Chairboys side who are eighth in League One, just two points outside the play-off places.

Campbell has made eight appearances for Wolves, five of them as a Premier League substitute this season.

"For Chem to get out and play first-team football is exactly what he needs," Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club website.

"He's outgrown under-21 football and isn't getting as many minutes as he'd like here, so we're getting him out to get a good number of games, so he can come back in pre-season ready to go."

Wycombe are next in action with a trip to Port Vale on Saturday.

Campbell is their second loan signing of the transfer window following Hull goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright.

