Motherwell turned in an "unacceptable" performance against St Johnstone, says Steven Hammell

Manager Steven Hammell insists he has the backing of Motherwell's players after their "worst performance of the season" left them anchored in the Scottish Premiership.

Well have only goal difference keeping them from 12th after a lacklustre defeat by St Johnstone on Wednesday.

Hammell's side have not won a league game since October or at home in the top flight since August.

"We spoke pretty harshly after the game and rightly so," he said.

"We spoke and a few of the experienced ones came and spoke individually about how they're still onside, how they want us to do well and how they believe in the work we are doing here. That's fine them saying that and me saying that, but we need to go and show it.

"I believe I have the support of the players and the people above me at the club, but I also understand the results recently have not been good enough. The performance on Wednesday was the thing we were disappointed with the most, it's something we've not seen this season."

Hammell took over just 48 hours before Motherwell's league opener in August after Graham Alexandar departed. Despite a solid start, their run since returning from the World Cup break has delivered no points as the injury list has started to rack up.

The Well boss has been backed in the transfer window, and is attempting to do further business including bringing in a defender to help out a defence that has not kept a clean sheet on league duty since October.

That may not come soon enough for Saturday's trip to managerless Aberdeen, but Hammell believes there is fighting spirit in the group he has and an awareness of the situation they face.

"I still believe there is a lot of trust out there but that becomes harder and harder with the performance we saw on Wednesday," he said. "It becomes harder and harder to get behind what we are trying to do here. That puts the emphasis more on the Aberdeen game.

"We will be in a much stronger position next week with a couple of new additions and people getting more up to speed in terms of the new players, but first and foremost we need to be as ready as we can for Aberdeen."