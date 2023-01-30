Adam O'Reilly made just one appearance for Preston after joining the Championship side as a youth player in 2016

Derry City have boosted their midfield options for the 2023 campaign by bringing in Adam O'Reilly from Preston North End on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at St Pat's Athletic, joins City after interest from other clubs.

"This has been the most difficult decision to make in my career so far, having had so many great clubs looking for me," said Cork-born O'Reilly.

"I want to push myself as a player, so this was the move for me."

"I was really impressed with what Ruaidhri (Higgins) had to say - I want to play at the highest level possible and I have to challenge myself to do that," the former Republic of Ireland youth international told the club website.

"There is an awful lot of quality in the squad and there will be real competition for places. It's also fairly clear that there's a great bunch of lads at the club and it looks like a good changing room to be a part of."

Candystripes boss Higgins said that he was "delighted to add one of the best midfielders in the country" to his squad.

He added: "He gives us a completely different dynamic to what we have, and it was clear from our discussions that he has an unbelievable drive to maximise his potential."