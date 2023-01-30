Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Conor Gallagher's starts have been restricted at Chelsea this season

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is keen to remain at Stamford Bridge despite interest from Premier League strugglers Everton.

The 22-year-old was viewed as an ideal signing following Sean Dyche's appointment as manager.

It is thought the Toffees would reinvest funds from the sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle on Gallagher.

Gallagher spent last term on loan at Crystal Palace, scoring eight goals in 34 Premier League appearances.

He has previously had loan spells at Charlton, Swansea and West Brom since coming through Chelsea's academy.

Gallagher has featured 25 times for Chelsea in all competitions this season, scoring one goal, although 14 of those appearances have come as a substitute.

It is understood that while Gallagher is not open to a move to Goodison Park at present, with Newcastle and Palace also reportedly interested in him, he would have to look at other options if he is told he is surplus to requirements by the Blues.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their squad during this transfer window and have made a British record £105.6m bid for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.